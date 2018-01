TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Nearly 300 teams will take part in the 28th annual Tucson Association of Realtors Shootout this weekend at Kino Sports Complex as well as Golf Links and Udall parks.

The three day event begins Friday night at 6 p.m. with opening ceremonies at Kino Stadium.

The soccer shootout features 282 teams, including 163 from out of town.

Organizers say the event brings in $4 million to the Tucson economy each year.