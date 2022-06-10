Tucson ranks as one of the top places in America for outdoor enthusiasts, study says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new study is ranking Tucson as one of the top places in America for outdoor enthusiasts looking to live and work in an area they can also enjoy.

SmartAsset looked at all 50 states to see which had the best options.

According to their study, Arizona ranks at number 17.

The financial technology company looked at the following categories:



Livability

Air pollution

Employment

Access to the outdoors

Down payment-to-income ratio

National and state park coverage

State outdoor recreation economy

Five-year change in median household income

Though Tucson doesn't have a large amount of city space reserved for parkland purposes, 5.2% of the local population walks and bikes.

This study also accounted for Tucson's 2.8% unemployment rate for March 2022.

St. Petersburg, Fla. landed at the top of the list.

These statistics used data from Zillow, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. Census Bureau to evaluate each spot.