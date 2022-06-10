Tucson ranks as one of the top places in America for outdoor enthusiasts, study says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new study is ranking Tucson as one of the top places in America for outdoor enthusiasts looking to live and work in an area they can also enjoy.
SmartAsset looked at all 50 states to see which had the best options.
According to their study, Arizona ranks at number 17.
The financial technology company looked at the following categories:
- Livability
- Air pollution
- Employment
- Access to the outdoors
- Down payment-to-income ratio
- National and state park coverage
- State outdoor recreation economy
- Five-year change in median household income
Though Tucson doesn't have a large amount of city space reserved for parkland purposes, 5.2% of the local population walks and bikes.
This study also accounted for Tucson's 2.8% unemployment rate for March 2022.
St. Petersburg, Fla. landed at the top of the list.
These statistics used data from Zillow, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. Census Bureau to evaluate each spot.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.