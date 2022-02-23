Tucson ranks as best city in America for minimum wage earners, report says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Real Estate Daily News has ranked Tucson as the best city in America for minimum wage earners in a recent report.

According to data collected through GOBankingRates.com and the National Low Income Housing Coalition, it beat Phoenix and Mesa.

These figures bumped Tucson to the top of the list:



Median annual rent of $7,188

Annual utilities cost of $1,733.16

Annual grocery cost of $3,132.84

Annual transportation cost of $504

Yearly minimum wage salary of $20,800

This leaves the average local earning $10 an hour had an estimated annual surplus of about $8,700.

The real-estate based website found America's top 10 cities for realistically surviving off of a minimum wage check are:



Tucson, Ariz. Fresno, Calif. Mesa, Ariz. Toledo, Ohio Detroit, Mich. Buffalo, N.Y. Phoenix, Ariz. Omaha, Neb. Columbus, Ohio Albuquerque, N.M.

However, the study admits these numbers don't take into account state or federal taxes. The data also assumes an employee will work 40 hours per week for 52 weeks.

Nevertheless, it reveals how realistic it is to live in Tucson, and why it's the city in Arizona where a paycheck stretches furthest.