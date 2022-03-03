Watch
Tucson rally: Stand with Ukraine

Love and peace forever
Christine Stanwood
Stand with Ukraine Rally off 7th Ave in Phoenix, Arizona.
Posted at 7:03 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 21:03:32-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — City of Tucson Council Member, Steve Kozachik, invites the public to join him at the stand with Ukraine rally as it hits close to home.

"My grandfather on my dad's side was a first generation immigrant from the Eastern European area," Kozachik said. "The Ukrainian invasion strikes close to home. And yet, it doesn't require a family tie to look at the Russian invasion with disgust and revulsion."

The rally in support of Ukraine is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, March 6 a Jacome Plaza at 101 North Stone Avenue.

stand-with-ukraine-rally-flyer_original.jpeg
Stand with Ukraine rally

Kozachik states that this is a peaceful demonstration demanding an end to the Russian invasion and occupation.

Anyone who attends the rally is asked to follow all laws and avoid saying anything inappropriate.

Signs with to see lots of blue, yellow and tryzubs are allowed.

