Tucson raises water rates again, average household bill reaching $45.60

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson has approved another water rate increase.

It is set to take effect on July 1.

The $2.16 hike will raise the average household's water bill to $45.60.

This is part of a series of annual increases of 5.5% expected until 2027, with residents projected to pay around $53.28 by 2026.

The city cites infrastructure maintenance and sustainability as reasons behind the rate hikes.

Efforts will be made to educate residents on water conservation.

Low-Income Assistance will continue to be provided to all qualified Tucson Water customers.

For more information visit City of Tucson Low Income Assistance Program.