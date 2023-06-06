Watch Now
Tucson raises water rates again, average household bill reaching $45.60

Ryan Beard/Scripps National News Team
Our water systems and the battle of national security is a multi-layered problem. Some of the major aspects of national security is protecting the water systems, and access to quality water.<br/><br/>
Posted at 4:47 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 19:47:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson has approved another water rate increase.

It is set to take effect on July 1.

The $2.16 hike will raise the average household's water bill to $45.60.

This is part of a series of annual increases of 5.5% expected until 2027, with residents projected to pay around $53.28 by 2026.

The city cites infrastructure maintenance and sustainability as reasons behind the rate hikes.

Efforts will be made to educate residents on water conservation.

Low-Income Assistance will continue to be provided to all qualified Tucson Water customers.

For more information visit City of Tucson Low Income Assistance Program.

