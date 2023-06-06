Tucson raises water rates again, average household bill reaching $45.60

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson has approved another water rate increase.
It is set to take effect on July 1.
The $2.16 hike will raise the average household's water bill to $45.60.
This is part of a series of annual increases of 5.5% expected until 2027, with residents projected to pay around $53.28 by 2026.
The city cites infrastructure maintenance and sustainability as reasons behind the rate hikes.
Efforts will be made to educate residents on water conservation.
Low-Income Assistance will continue to be provided to all qualified Tucson Water customers.
For more information visit City of Tucson Low Income Assistance Program.
