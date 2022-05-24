Tucson protesters gather downtown, call on Sen. Sinema to end filibuster

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dozens of Tucson protesters gathered in Downtown Tucson Monday, blocking a major intersection to call attention to Sen. Sinema's vote record.

In particular, the protesters called on the senator to help end the filibuster. According to the group, Sen. Sinema has not represented her constituency during her time in Washington D.C. since taking her oath as senator in 2019.

KGUN 9 reached out to Sen. Sinema's office, where spokespeople declined to offer a statement, citing that she was "traveling back to D.C. from Arizona for Senate votes this week," and referring back to previously written op-eds by the senator.

The protest blocked the intersection of Congress Street and Church Avenue downtown around the noon hour. Police set up roadblocks on Congress Street to re-direct traffic.

The demonstration has been cleared and no further obstructions are reported.