Tucson Police work barricade situation on 22nd Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are actively working a barricade situation on 22nd Street Monday.

Officers responded to the 8400 block of E 22nd Street, near Sarnoff Drive for a report of a barricaded subject, according to TPD. Drivers in the area are find an alternate route.

No additional information was immediately released.

Officers from @OperationsEast are currently working a barricaded subject in the 8400 block of E. 22nd St. Details are extremely limited at this time. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/pp7OsDV7nL — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) February 22, 2022

