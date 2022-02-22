Watch
Tucson Police work barricade situation on 22nd Street

Tucson Police are actively working a barricade situation on 22nd Street Monday.
Posted at 6:20 PM, Feb 21, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are actively working a barricade situation on 22nd Street Monday.

Officers responded to the 8400 block of E 22nd Street, near Sarnoff Drive for a report of a barricaded subject, according to TPD. Drivers in the area are find an alternate route.

No additional information was immediately released.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

