Tucson Police seeking information in deadly crash on Swan Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened mid-January on Swan Road.

Officers responded to the intersection of S. Swan Road and E. 16th Street at around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a serious-injury crash, according to TPD. Upon arrival, Tucson Fire medics were on scene and took the driver of a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and the passenger of the other involved vehicle, a white 2003 BMW sedan, had fled the scene on foot. Police say additional officers responded to the scene to search for the driver and passenger, but they were not found.

Through further investigation, detectives believe both vehicles, the BMW and Silverado, were traveling at a high-rate of speed southbound on Swan.

Police say while the vehicles both vehicles were speeding down Swan Road, the BMW struck the front side driver of the Silverado while passing the pickup in the curb lane. Police say the Silverado lost control and drove up onto the raised median, ultimately hitting a palm tree.

The driver of the Silverado was ejected from the vehicle, police say. The BMW kept traveling before stopping and fleeing the scene.

Detectives noted that the driver of the Silverado was not wearing a seatbelt during the time of the crash, according to police. It was also noted that impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.

On January 29, the police department was informed that the driver of the Silverado had died from his injuries. The driver was identified as 36-year-old Pedro Roland Lozano. Next of kin was notified.

Detectives are actively seeking leads to identify the driver and passenger from the BMW. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

The investigation remains ongoing.

