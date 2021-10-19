Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Police seek information in June deadly crash near Craycroft Road and 22nd Street

items.[0].image.alt
TUCSON POLICE
TPD
Tucson police are looking for more information regarding a deadly June wreck.<br/>
Tucson police are looking for more information regarding a deadly June wreck.
Tucson police are looking for more information regarding a deadly June wreck.
Tucson police are looking for more information regarding a deadly June wreck.
Tucson police are looking for more information regarding a deadly June wreck.
Posted at 2:24 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 17:24:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are seeking information from the public following a deadly crash that happened near Craycroft Road and 22nd Street in June.

On Friday, June 11, at around 6:10 p.m., officers responded to the area of 800 S. Craycroft Road, near 22nd Street for a report of a serious-injury crash involving multiple vehicles, according to the department. Upon arrival, officers found the driver of a white Camaro was seriously injured, the driver was then taken to the hospital.

The driver died shortly after arriving at the hospital, police say. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Michael Perkins.

Through further investigation, it was learned that the Camaro and a silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT had collided into each other while traveling southbound on Craycroft. Police say following the crash, the Hyundai Elantra fled the scene.

Police say the vehicle has damage to the front passenger side bumper.

Below is a photo of the vehicle that fled the scene:

Tucson police are looking for more information regarding a deadly June wreck.
Tucson police are looking for more information regarding a deadly June wreck.

Detectives are asking occupants or anyone with information to please come forward and call 88-CRIME.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix at 11AM on KGUN 9 starting November 2nd!

COMING SOON!