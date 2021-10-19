Tucson Police seek information in June deadly crash near Craycroft Road and 22nd Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are seeking information from the public following a deadly crash that happened near Craycroft Road and 22nd Street in June.

On Friday, June 11, at around 6:10 p.m., officers responded to the area of 800 S. Craycroft Road, near 22nd Street for a report of a serious-injury crash involving multiple vehicles, according to the department. Upon arrival, officers found the driver of a white Camaro was seriously injured, the driver was then taken to the hospital.

The driver died shortly after arriving at the hospital, police say. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Michael Perkins.

Through further investigation, it was learned that the Camaro and a silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT had collided into each other while traveling southbound on Craycroft. Police say following the crash, the Hyundai Elantra fled the scene.

Police say the vehicle has damage to the front passenger side bumper.

Below is a photo of the vehicle that fled the scene:

TPD Tucson police are looking for more information regarding a deadly June wreck.



Detectives are asking occupants or anyone with information to please come forward and call 88-CRIME.

