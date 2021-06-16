Police: 1 dies following crash on Craycroft Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Craycroft Road June 11.

Around 6:10 p.m., officers responded to the area of 800 S. Craycroft Road for a report of a serious-injury crash involving multiple vehicles, according to the department. Upon arrival, officers learned a silver 2016 Hyundai Elantra had fled the scene.

TFD medics were on scene rendering aid to the driver of a white 2010 Chevrolet Camaro, police say. The driver was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

After detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation, it was learned that both the Camaro and the Elantra were traveling southbound on Craycroft at a high-rate of speed, according to the department. The Camaro and Elantra collided with each other.

Police say the reason for colliding are unknown at this time.

Police say the Camaro lost control and crossed into three lanes of southbound traffic, ultimately hitting the rear of a trailer, which was being towed. The Camaro came to a stop in the median.

On June 15, TPD was informed that the driver of the Camaro had died from his injuries, according to the department. He has been identified as 25-year-old Michael Damon Perkins. Next of kin was notified.

Police say excessive speed by both the Camaro and Elantra are a contributing factor in the crash.

Detectives are asking anyone with information call 88-CRIME.

The investigation is still ongoing.