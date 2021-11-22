Tucson police searching for missing woman

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are looking for a 43-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since November 18th.
Nyaganza Nyiramabeyi left her home in the 5900 block of Antrim Loop around 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Police say she's 5'7" and weighs 160 pounds. They did not provide a description of what she was wearing.
Anyone who sees Nyiramabeyi is asked to call 911.
