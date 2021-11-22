Watch
Tucson police searching for missing woman

Nyaganza Nyiramabeyi last seen Thursday afternoon
Tucson Police
Posted at 3:07 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 17:12:35-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are looking for a 43-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since November 18th.

Nyaganza Nyiramabeyi left her home in the 5900 block of Antrim Loop around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say she's 5'7" and weighs 160 pounds. They did not provide a description of what she was wearing.

Anyone who sees Nyiramabeyi is asked to call 911.

