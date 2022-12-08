Tucson police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are asking the public's help as they search for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to TPD, Nevaeh Allred was last seen at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 near East Speedway Boulevard and Camino Seco:



5'2" tall

about 115 pounds

wearing a blue tie-dye t-shirt with blue and purple leggings

If you have any information, please call 911

Police need your help locating 12-year-old Nevaeh Allred. She was last seen today at 11 a.m. near E. Speedway Blvd. & Camino Seco.



She is described as 5'2/115lbs. wearing a blue tie-dye tee & blue/purple leggings. Please call 911 if she is located. pic.twitter.com/5e9LeXWHDr — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) December 7, 2022

