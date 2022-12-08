Watch Now
Tucson police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

12-year-old was last seen at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to TPD.
Posted at 5:12 PM, Dec 07, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are asking the public's help as they search for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to TPD, Nevaeh Allred was last seen at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 near East Speedway Boulevard and Camino Seco:

  • 5'2" tall
  • about 115 pounds
  • wearing a blue tie-dye t-shirt with blue and purple leggings

If you have any information, please call 911

