Tucson police searching for man missing from the East side

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are searching for a 66-year-old man last seen Friday morning on Tucson's East side.

Police said Russell Higgins was seen at about 5 a.m. near Speedway and Camino Seco.

He's about 6' tall and weighs 180 pounds. Police said he was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and a baseball cap.

You're asked to call 911 if you see Russell.

----

