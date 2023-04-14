Watch Now
Tucson police searching for man missing from the East side

66-year-old Russell Higgins was last seen near Speedway & Camino Seco
Russell Higgins, 66, went missing from Tucson's East side on Friday April 14, 2023.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Apr 14, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are searching for a 66-year-old man last seen Friday morning on Tucson's East side.

Police said Russell Higgins was seen at about 5 a.m. near Speedway and Camino Seco.

He's about 6' tall and weighs 180 pounds. Police said he was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and a baseball cap.

You're asked to call 911 if you see Russell.

