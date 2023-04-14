Tucson police searching for man missing from the East side

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are searching for a 66-year-old man last seen Friday morning on Tucson's East side.
Police said Russell Higgins was seen at about 5 a.m. near Speedway and Camino Seco.
He's about 6' tall and weighs 180 pounds. Police said he was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and a baseball cap.
You're asked to call 911 if you see Russell.
