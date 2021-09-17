Watch
Tucson Police search for vulnerable 58-year-old reported missing

TPD
Tucson Police are asking for help in search of a missing vulnerable 58-year-old man.
Posted at 3:40 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 18:40:03-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are asking for help in search of a missing vulnerable 58-year-old man.

William Robinson was last seen this morning at around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Irvington Road and Campbell Avenue, near the Fry's grocery store, police say. He was seen wearing a mustard colored suit and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

