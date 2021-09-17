Tucson Police search for vulnerable 58-year-old reported missing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are asking for help in search of a missing vulnerable 58-year-old man.

William Robinson was last seen this morning at around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Irvington Road and Campbell Avenue, near the Fry's grocery store, police say. He was seen wearing a mustard colored suit and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

🚨MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT🚨



Southside officers need your help in locating William Robinson (58). He was last seen today at 11:30 walking near the Fry's at E. Irvington Rd./S. Campbell. He is wearing a mustard colored suit & white shoes. Please call 911 if located. @ops_south pic.twitter.com/7SnCLemGRn — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) September 17, 2021

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

