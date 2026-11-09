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Tucson police search for person after fight involving weapons on bus

Tucson Police vehicle
Megan Meier
Tucson Police vehicle
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Tucson police are looking for a person involved in a fight involving weapons aboard a public bus over the weekend.

According to the Tucson Police Department, officers were called to the area of Broadway Boulevard and Kolb Road around 4:15 p.m. Sunday following reports of a fight involving weapons on a bus.

Police said one person involved in the fight got off the bus, prompting a search of the immediate area. Officers believed the person was armed with an unknown weapon.

As of Monday morning, police had not found the person, and a description was not immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

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