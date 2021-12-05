Watch
Tucson Police search for missing vulnerable 72-year-old woman

Tucson Police/Twitter
Tucson Police are asking for help from the community in locating a missing vulnerable 72-year-old woman.
Posted at 10:57 AM, Dec 05, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are asking for help from the community in locating a missing vulnerable 72-year-old woman.

Police say 72-year-old Otgonjargal Namjidulam was last seen in the 2800 block of N. Oracle Road, near Glenn Street at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Otgonjargal is 5-foot tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

