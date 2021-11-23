Watch
Tucson Police release vehicle description in deadly hit-and-run

Posted at 6:18 PM, Nov 22, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are now releasing the description of a vehicle they say was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

It happened at 22nd Street and Sahuara Avenue. That's near the El Guelo Canelo on 22nd between Wilmot and Craycroft.

Officers found a man who had been hit in the roadway. He was unresponsive and later declared dead at the hospital. Police have not released his identity yet.

Witnesses told them a car hit the man while he was crossing the street in a crosswalk with the HAWK light activated.

Police are now saying that car is a dark-colored sedan or hatchback with damage to the hood and windshield.

Anyone who sees a car matching that description is asked to call 88-crime.

