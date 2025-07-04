Tucson Police plan July 4th enforcement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While you are preparing for the July 4th weekend, Tucson Police are preparing to keep it a safe holiday.

You can have a lot of fun in store for this July 4th weekend but Tucson Police are warning there are plenty of ways for that fun to get out of hand.

Police say they will be on patrol looking for parties that become so rowdy they can turn violent, or even deadly. There can be too much alcohol. There can be guns. And there can be party crashers ready to cause trouble.

Officer James Horton says, “Certain social media apps allow community members to quickly see where others are gathered. And the drawback with that is, if you're an individual who's hosting a party with your friends, family, whoever it may be, you run the risk of having folks who you may not know, who are complete strangers to you, showing up at your house, coming into your house, joining the party, potentially creating problems.”

Police say be careful about how you spread the word about your party and if you want someone to leave, and they won’t, it’s time to call 911.

Do it yourself fireworks have plenty of potential for problems. Anything that could fly and cause a fire is illegal. Even fireworks that don’t fly call for a bucket of water ready to drown any sparks.

People sometimes fire guns in the air to celebrate. Police say you can kill someone that way. The bullet can come down with nearly the same power it had when you fired it.

A three day weekend offers plenty of time to drink and drive. You could hurt yourself, hurt someone else, or have an opportunity to meet some police.

Officer Horton says, “We do saturated patrols. So our DUI officers, along with our partners from other agencies, will be out in the community, roving around, moving around and visible, so please use ride share. Have a plan to get home safely, and that way we can all enjoy a safe Fourth of July.”

