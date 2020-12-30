Menu

Tucson police looking to identify 3 suspects connected to Marshalls robbery

TPD Robbery/Twitter
Tucson police are asking for help in identifying three robbery suspects.
Posted at 5:00 PM, Dec 29, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are asking for help in identifying three suspects connected to a robbery.

Police say three individuals robbed the employees at Marshalls located at El Con Mall.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to call 88-CRIME.

