Tucson police looking to identify 3 suspects connected to Marshalls robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are asking for help in identifying three suspects connected to a robbery.
Police say three individuals robbed the employees at Marshalls located at El Con Mall.
Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to call 88-CRIME.
Detectives need the communities help identifying these three suspects. The three suspects robbed the employees at Marshalls located at El Con Mall. You can remain anonymous by contacting 88-Crime. @OpsMidtown pic.twitter.com/oHWiyTtSt6— TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) December 29, 2020