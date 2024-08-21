Tucson Police looking into officer-involved shooting near 6th and Oklahoma

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department says on their X account that there was an officer-involved shooting near 6th Avenue and Oklahoma Street.

They said they’re looking into a situation that began with a suspect getting arrested. They said that suspect was armed with a knife.

They said an officer discharged his weapon but no one was hit.

They said the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is on the scene to investigate the shooting.

KGUN9 News reporter Andrew Christiansen spoke with a worker from a nearby restaurant who told him he saw a police K9 dog get stabbed by a man that looked to be in his thirties. Police still have to confirm this detail.

The KGUN9 News team will make sure to update this article when more information comes in.

