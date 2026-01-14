Tucson Police looking for suspects in Midtown shooting

Tucson Police Department is asking the public for any information they might have on a recent shooting that took place in Midtown.

According to TPD, on Monday night officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 2550 N. Dodge Blvd.

Officers found a man who had been shot inside one of the apartments, TPD said.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second victim, a uniformed security guard, was also shot.

The investigation is ongoing. Detectives are working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.