Tucson Police looking for suspect in hit-and-run on Northside

Tucson Police are looking for a suspect who struck and killed a 30-year-old man with a vehicle on North Oracle Road early Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from TPD, Anthony Steven Aurdal was lying in the roadway in the 3200 block of North Oracle Road, just north of West Fort Lowell, at about 1 a.m., when he was struck by what police believe was an early 2000s, light-colored Ford Taurus.

The vehicle continued on North Oracle without stopping after hitting Aurdal, the news release said.

Aurdal was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about Aurdal is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.