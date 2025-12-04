Tucson Police looking for suspect in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run on Southside

Tucson Police are looking for the suspect in a pedestrian hit-and-run that took place on Tucson's south side, Tuesday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, the pedestrian was crossing north to south in the 200 block of East Drexel Road, when struck by a vehicle.

That vehicle then left the scene, according to a news release. The pedestrian did not survive.

Vehicle parts, believed to be from the suspect's vehicle, were found at the scene.

Tucson Police believe the parts are from a white 2017 or 2019 Ford Escape. The vehicle would have a missing driver's side mirror and damage to the driver's side headlamp area.

Anyone with information is urged to call 88-CRIME.

