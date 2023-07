TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for a suspect in a recent Speedway Gas Station robbery.



Click lower left to view images in full screen. Photos provided by TPD.

The robbery occurred Wednesday, July 19 at the Speedway Gas Station near East Broadway Boulevard and South Wilmot Road.

Officers said he was armed with a silver pistol and walk out of the store after the robbery.

He has tattoos on his right forearm and left calf.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.