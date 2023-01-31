Watch Now
Tucson police looking for missing 15-year-old

Last seen in Sacaton, believed now to be in Tucson area
Tucson Police Department
TPD says 15-year-old Cheyanne Garcia has been missing since Saturday, Jan. 28
Posted at 5:07 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 19:38:31-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department is asking for help locating 15-year-old Cheyanne Garcia.

TPD says Garcia is likely in the Tucson metro area. The Gila River Police Department (GRPD) says she was last seen Saturday, Jan. 28 after leaving the Desert Visions Youth Center in Sacaton, Ariz.

Garcia is described as:

  • 5'4" and 118 lbs.
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Last seen wearing brown long sleeve jacket, gray pants, black flip flops

If you see her or have any information, police ask that you call 911, or GRPD at (520) 562-7144.

