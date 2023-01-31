Tucson police looking for missing 15-year-old

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department is asking for help locating 15-year-old Cheyanne Garcia.

TPD says Garcia is likely in the Tucson metro area. The Gila River Police Department (GRPD) says she was last seen Saturday, Jan. 28 after leaving the Desert Visions Youth Center in Sacaton, Ariz.

Garcia is described as:



5'4" and 118 lbs.

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing brown long sleeve jacket, gray pants, black flip flops

If you see her or have any information, police ask that you call 911, or GRPD at (520) 562-7144.

