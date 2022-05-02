TPD investigating stolen firetruck

TTUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a stolen a firetruck.
Firefighters with the Tucson Fire Department reached out to TPD for assistance to find the firetruck.
According to officers, the authorities later found the firetruck at the Target on Oracle Road a short distance away.
Officers have one adult man detained.
No injuries have been reported.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.