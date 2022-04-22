Watch
Tucson Police looking for man who robbed Nordstrom Rack and stabbed employee

Need public's help tracking him down
Posted at 3:54 PM, Apr 22, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed Nordstrom Rack and stabbed an employee.

After searching for him for over a month, they are now seeking the public's help with finding him.

Officers say he went to the retail outlet at 6317 E Broadway Blvd. Thursday, March 17.

After stealing, he then stabbed a worker.

If anyone recognizes him, report it to 88-Crime. Callers will remain anonymous.

