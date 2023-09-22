Tucson police lieutenant graduates from FBI National Academy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar announced on Friday that Lieutenant Lauren Pettey graduated from the FBI National Academy's 287th session.

The graduation, held on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Quantico, Va., celebrated Lieutenant Pettey's rare accomplishment as one of the department's few commanders to complete this prestigious program.

The FBI National Academy accepts less than 1% of law enforcement officers nationwide, offering an intensive ten-week curriculum focusing on advanced communication, leadership and physical fitness.

It aims to enhance law enforcement standards, promote knowledge sharing and forge critical federal partnerships.

199 officers from 46 states and the District of Columbia were in the class which included members of law enforcement agencies from 21 countries, four military organizations and three civilian organizations.

Originally from San Diego, Lieutenant Pettey graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration in 2008, joined the Tucson Police Department in 2009 and climbed the ranks through her dedication.

In her current role as a commander, she oversees several vital units and actively engages in community initiatives, making her an inspirational figure in law enforcement.