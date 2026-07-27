Tucson Police K9 Raven to be honored in national memorial run recognizing fallen police dogs

A Tucson Police Department K9 who gave his life after being injured in the line of duty will be remembered during a nationwide event honoring law enforcement dogs who made the ultimate sacrifice.

K9 Raven of the Tucson Police Department is one of 23 police K9s from across the United States being recognized during the seventh annual K9s United Fallen K9 Memorial Run, a virtual event taking place on National Police K9 Day, Sept. 1. The nationwide run invites participants to complete a 9K, 5K, one-mile fun run or one-mile walk in honor of the fallen K9s.

According to K9s United, the event commemorates the 23 police dogs that lost their lives in the line of duty during the previous year. Organizers say participants of all ages can register to take part virtually, with proceeds supporting training, equipment and advocacy for working law enforcement K9s nationwide.

In an August 2025 social media post, the Tucson Police Department announced that it had laid K9 Raven to rest after he died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty in October 2023.

"K9 Raven was more than just a working dog—he was a loyal partner, a brave protector, and a valued member of our TPD family. His dedication to keeping our community safe and his courage in the face of danger will never be forgotten," the department wrote. "His loss is deeply felt, and he will be truly missed."

KGUN was there when Raven first joined the force in 2023. A German Shepherd, Raven had just finished several months of training to get ready to start patrols.

Other fallen K9s being recognized served agencies in states including California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

K9s United President Jay Nix said the annual memorial run is intended to ensure the dogs' service is never forgotten.

"Each of these K9s answered the call without hesitation and stood beside their handlers until their last breath," Nix said in a news release. "On National Police K9 Day, this run is our opportunity to honor their courage and sacrifice while ensuring their legacy lives on."

Since its founding, K9s United says it has supported more than 600 law enforcement agencies in 46 states by providing more than $2 million in training and equipment for police K9 teams. The nonprofit is also advocating for stronger legal protections for working police dogs through proposed federal legislation.