Tucson Police K9 assists with arrest

Tucson Police Department
TPD's K9 Luna
Posted at 11:07 AM, Feb 03, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department's K9 Luna assisted in finding a man suspected of stealing a car, officers say.

Thursday morning, an officer located a stolen car at Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road. When police tried to pull over the driver, he ran from the officers.

That's when Luna stepped in—the police dog was able to locate the suspect, 23-year-old Devon Anthony Borghi, in a nearby building officers describe as a "burned house."

Police say Borghi was arrested and charged with auto theft and third degree burglary.

