Tucson Police investigating threat at Rincon, University high schools

Chris Miracle
An alleged threat circulating on social media referencing Rincon High School and University High School means Tucson Police will be present on campus Monday.

At this time, TPD has determined the threat was not credible and school is continuing as normal.

But officers will be on campus, "to provide additional support and reassurance as we continue to monitor and investigate the situation," a letter to parents from Tucson Unified School District said.

Rincon High School and University High School share a campus.

