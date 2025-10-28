Tucson Police investigating shot fired at TPD vehicle on Southeast side

A bullet was fired at a Tucson Police officer's patrol vehicle while the officer was seated inside of it early Saturday morning.

According to a social media post from TPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired near Groves Park, in the 7600 block of East Juniper Drive on Tucson's Southeast side at around 1:45 a.m.

While searching the area, the post said, a single round struck an officer's patrol vehicle.

No one was injured. A large-scale search was immediately conducted, but a suspect was not located.

Anyone with information on the shots fired is asked to contact 88-CRIME.