Tucson Police investigating homicide on city's East Side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a potential homicide on the city's East Side.

Officers from Operations Division East responded to a report of a dead body near E. Sellarole Avenue and S. Eastview Avenue on Saturday morning, according to a news release. Once there, they located a dead man with "obvious signs of trauma."

Detectives identified the victim as 57-year-old Lionel Luwaiki Hoaeae, and learned that he frequently visited the area.

As of Sunday evening, no one is in custody. Detectives are actively investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 9-1-1, or 8-8 CRIME anonymously.

