Tucson Police investigating anti-Semitic flyers posted at Jewish Community Center

The Tucson Jewish Community Center is reporting that someone posted hate flyers around its campus Monday morning.

According to an email sent out by JCC, staff and security at the center discovered flyers containing derogatory and hateful content targeting the Jewish community and law enforcement, posted to external locations around the building.

Staff immediately reported the incident to directors, who then contacted Tucson Police Department to assess the incident.

TPD's Threat Mitigation and Hate and Bias Unit is investigating the situation.

Investigators are working to identify a person of interest, TPD said.

According to the JCC, authorities have indicated there is no specific ongoing threat to the facilities or community members.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.