Tucson Police investigating fatal Westside shooting of 39-year-old man

Tucson Police are investigating a shooting that took place on the city's westside Sunday.

According to a news release from TPD, officers responded to calls for a welfare check in the area of South Mission Road and West Ajo Way at about 7:20 a.m.

They located a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said.

Tucson Police identified the man as 39-year-old Tyler Slife.

Through witness accounts, TPD determined that people had heard gunshots in the area at about 3 a.m., and left.

They returned later in the morning to find the body.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.