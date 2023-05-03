Tucson police investigate stabbing at Prince and Stone business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say they are investigating a deadly stabbing that took place at a business near the Prince Road and Stone Avenue intersection Tuesday, May 2 after an argument between two groups of individuals turned physical.

According to TPD, officers arrived a little after 7 p.m. in response to reports of the stabbing and found Scot Lynn Booth, 42, in the parking lot and wounded. Officers provided first aid before Booth was moved to Banner-University Medical Center, where he died.

Officers detained a female suspect, 28-year-old Melissa Ann Ortiz, at the location of the stabbing.

TPD says the stabbing occurred after Booth and a group of men approached Ortiz and another person. The groups argued, and the argument eventually turned physical, according to the investigation—it was after that point Booth was stabbed.

Detectives charged Ortiz with Second Degree Murder. She is currently being held on a $1 million bond at the Pima County Jail.

Police are still looking for information in this ongoing investigation, and welcome anonymous tips at 88-CRIME.

----

