Tucson Police investigate shooting death of 16-year-old

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old early Tuesday morning.

Police were first called to Tucson Medical Center where a friend took the teen after he was shot.

A press release said an adult friend of the victim identified him as Jaden Pillors.

Police said they got some details from that friend but are still actively investigating.

They need information about where the shooting happened, and who was involved.

Police are also asking for information about where Pillors was and who he was with from Monday evening until the time of his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-crime.