Tucson police investigate officer-involved shooting at Jesse Owens Park

Tucson Police
Tucson Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at Jesse Owens Park Friday evening.
Posted at 10:48 PM, Jun 04, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at Jesse Owens Park Friday evening.

There are no reports of injuries to officers or community memebers, police say.

No further details were immediately released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

