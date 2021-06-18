Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Police investigate homicide on city's west side

items.[0].image.alt
GOOGLE MAPS
Shooting
Posted at 7:58 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 22:58:16-04

On the morning of June 17th, TPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South Copias Way. Officers say they located 41-year-old Cedric Anthony Peete at the scene with signs of gunshot trauma. First aid was administered but Peete ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting. Witness interviews say a stranger arrived at the home, at which time the shooting occurred. Evidence has been collected from the scene and several witnesses interviewed. No suspects are in custody and detectives do not believe this was a random act.

Anyone with information is urged to call 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!