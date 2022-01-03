Watch
Tucson Police investigate deadly single-vehicle crash on 1st Avenue

Tucson Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash Monday.
Posted at 4:35 PM, Jan 03, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash Monday.

Officers have shut down traffic on N. 1st Avenue between E. Copper Street and E. Alturas Street, until further notice, police say. Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

