Tucson Police investigate bomb threat at Eastside middle school

Tucson Police were at Magee Middle School on Tucson's east side Monday morning after an alleged bomb threat was made.

According to TPD, a person called into a mental health crisis line on Monday morning and stated that they believed someone planted a bomb inside of the school.

The crisis line notified TPD, and officers were dispatched to investigate.

Students, staff and parents were kept from entering, while a thorough search was conducted, TPD said.

Nothing suspicious was located inside of the school or on school grounds, TPD said, and the school resumed without interruption.

