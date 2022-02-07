Tucson Police investigate 2-vehicle crash near Golf Links and Pantano

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving two vehicles near Golf Links Road Monday.

Officers have shut down the intersection of E. Golf Links and S. Pantano roads until further notice, according to TPD. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨



Officers are investigating a two car serious-injury collision at E. Golf Links Rd. & S. Pantano Rd. The intersection will be shut down temporarily, please avoid the area and use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/y30oMGFnko — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) February 7, 2022

