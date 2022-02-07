Watch
Tucson Police investigate 2-vehicle crash near Golf Links and Pantano

Posted at 2:10 PM, Feb 07, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious-injury crash involving two vehicles near Golf Links Road Monday.

Officers have shut down the intersection of E. Golf Links and S. Pantano roads until further notice, according to TPD. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

