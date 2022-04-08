Tucson Police focus on recruiting more women into law enforcement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is focusing on recruiting more women into law enforcement.
Officers are offering an information session Saturday, April 9 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Training Center, 10001 S Wilmot Rd.
Attendees will learn about the following opportunities:
- K9 Unit
- Records
- Hostage
- Detectives
- Crime scene
- Rapid response
- Use of force simulator
- Community service officers
- Mental health support team
- Public safety communications
Recruiters will discuss various benefits and career paths in addition to the potential jobs.
This information session also includes currently employed women police offering guidance.
Anyone interested in learning more may contact the department at recruit1@tucsonAZ.gov or (520) 791-COPS.
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.