Tucson police find suspected car involved in hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say they found the suspected vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist Saturday, Jan. 28.

According to TPD, a driver hit the cyclist just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on 29th Street between Swan and Craycroft Roads.

Officers say the driver ran away after the collision.

The bicyclist was treated for "serious injuries," police say.

TPD says the investigation is ongoing, and the car will be used as evidence.