Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Police detective of 15 years dies after medical issue

items.[0].image.alt
Megan Meier
When you think of the role police have in Tucson, you may picture a traffic stop or a crime scene. But there is a lot that the public doesn't see, like the work Aeric Koerner does at Tucson Police Department's headquarters.
Tucson Police vehicle
Posted at 5:34 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 19:34:31-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department confirmed Saturday a member of the department died due to a medical issue Friday.

Detective Justin Gilbert served the department and community 15 years. His most recent position was in the Counter Narcotics Alliance.

The department says it will not be releasing any further information—out of respect for his family.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!