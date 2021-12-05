Tucson Police detective of 15 years dies after medical issue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department confirmed Saturday a member of the department died due to a medical issue Friday.

Detective Justin Gilbert served the department and community 15 years. His most recent position was in the Counter Narcotics Alliance.

The department says it will not be releasing any further information—out of respect for his family.

