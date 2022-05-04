Tucson Police Department recovers drugs, cash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department's Operations Division Midtown (ODM) was able to recover 1.5 pounds of meth, 50 grams of heroin and more after officers spotted and open-air narcotic deal last month.
Photos released by TPD on social media today additionally show the officers recovered $7,000 cash, a 9mm pistol, 2,000 fentanyl pills and 18 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.
The suspect was a prohibited possessor.
Officers in the Community Response Team witnessed the deal taking place at a music store on East Speedway Boulevard.
