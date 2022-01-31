Watch
Police need public's help looking for bank robbery suspect

Can remain anonymous when giving tip
Tucson Police Department
Posted at 10:09 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 12:19:58-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is searching for a hooded suspect caught on security cameras.

Officers with the TPD Robbery Unit say "he" robbed an employee at the Chase Bank off of Broadway Boulevard and North Country Club Road on Monday, Jan. 24.

If anyone has any information, please contact 88-Crime where callers can remain anonymous.

