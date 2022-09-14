Tucson Police Department looking to recruit more officers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the last 10 years, PPG Paints has stood tall on Speedway Boulevard. Before that, other Tucson businesses took over that same building.

But PPG Paints Assistant Manager Conrad Gonzalez said he's seen the area of Speedway change, with more crime and violence in the area. He said the shop has been vandalized four or five times in the last six months. The store is left with wooden boards taped to the broken windows.

"In the past six months, they’ve done anywhere from 15 to 20 thousand dollars in damages just to our store,” he said.

He said he's seen more drug use and homelessness on Speedway now than in the past. He hopes that more police officers patrol the area.

"I hope we get more police officers on the line," he said. "I know its not their fault, they’re overworked and understaffed."

But the Tucson Police Department is trying to tackle the lack of patrols by hiring more staff. Melissa Ayun, TPD's recruitment officer, said in the past, the police force was a lot bigger than it is now.

"We need to hire as many more qualified officers as we can,” she said. "We've had a lot of retirements in the last decade."

So the department is hosting a recruitment open house on Sept. 14 from 6 to 7p.m. at 1310 West Miracle Mile. The open house is an opportunity for people to ask questions and meet one on one with an officer.

"More often than not, people are surprised, they don’t understand the potential,” she said “It’s not just going out and arresting people there’s a lot more that goes into this career. We do a lot more community engagement.”

