Tucson Police Department looking for person of interest in deadly car crash

TPD Detectives are looking for the man in this picture.
Posted at 11:30 AM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 14:30:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department traffic detectives are looking for information relating to a deadly car crash on near Grant and Silverbell Roads on Friday, Aug. 26.

They have identified the man in this photo as a 'person of interest,' not a suspect in the incident.

The collision occurred in a parking lot near the intersection around 8 p.m. and a 61-year-old man died as a result.

If you know the man in the image, or have addition information, TPD is asking that you call (520) 837-7245.

