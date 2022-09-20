Tucson Police Department looking for person of interest in deadly car crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department traffic detectives are looking for information relating to a deadly car crash on near Grant and Silverbell Roads on Friday, Aug. 26.
They have identified the man in this photo as a 'person of interest,' not a suspect in the incident.
The collision occurred in a parking lot near the intersection around 8 p.m. and a 61-year-old man died as a result.
If you know the man in the image, or have addition information, TPD is asking that you call (520) 837-7245.
🚨PERSON OF INTEREST SOUGHT🚨— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) September 20, 2022
Traffic Detectives need your help in locating the pictured male. He is a person of interest, but not a suspect, in a fatal collision that happened in a parking lot near N. Silverbell Rd. & W. Grant Rd. on 8/26.
1/2 pic.twitter.com/NLfHiDALs8
