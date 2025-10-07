Tucson Police Department launches targeted enforcement on Huckelberry Loop

Tucson Police have launched a targeted deployment on the Chuck Huckelberry Loop along the Rillito River.

TPD is working in partnership with Pima County agencies, according to TPD. The initiative began near North Oracle Road and West River Road and moved east in response to ongoing violent crime in the area, including five homicides in the past three years, TPD said.

The deployment will focus on enforcement of criminal violations that include camping in a wash, open-air drug use, possession of narcotics, possession of stolen property and warrant service.

The operation will also aim to remove trash, and to "restore safety and security for Loop users, surrounding the neighborhoods and nearby businesses," TPD said.

Personnel from patrol divisions, specialty units, detectives and property and evidence staff have been deployed to the area to engage with individuals on and around the Loop.

